Viaan kapoor: Meet Indian origin Youngest Filmmaker, VFX Designer In Hollywood

Viaan Kapoor, a prodigious talent hailing from Bangalore, Karnataka, is redefining the landscape of filmmaking and visual effects (VFX) on a global scale. At a remarkably young age, Viaan has carved his niche as a multifaceted filmmaker, Hollywood VFX designer, producer, and actor, garnering recognition and accolades from industry veterans and audiences alike.

Born and raised in the vibrant city of Bangalore, Viaan Kapoor's journey to cinematic excellence is as compelling as the movies he creates. Educated at renowned institutions such as Bishop Cotton Boys High School and Baldwin Boys High School, Viaan's early passion for aviation led him to pursue pilot training in South Africa while simultaneously delving into the world of modelling theatre and film. After actively participating in the Dramatics Club of his college, Viaan began his career in theatre as theater actor. He has appeared in over 520 theatrical performances with the Jagriti Theater and Yours Truly group. Some of his notable plays include "Partition of India," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Snow White," "Basanti," "Advent," "Tiger of Mysore," "Do Lamhe Ki Khwaish," "Macbeth and Bhagat Singh," "Phirse Wapas," "Gumnam Shaher," and "Kagaz Ka Pana." Viaan also traveled with this theatre group to the United Arab Emirates, the US, and across India, performing in several cities.

Viaan's illustrious career trajectory is a testament to his boundless creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence. Having worked across diverse cinematic realms, including South Indian, Bollywood, and Hollywood productions, Viaan's contributions to blockbuster franchises such as "Bahubali" have earned him international acclaim. His transition to VFX saw his career take shape in South India, particularly in Hyderabad, with "Bahubali" becoming a Telugu blockbuster that resonated in other regional and international languages.

His prowess in VFX and filmmaking has been acknowledged through a myriad of prestigious awards, including the Nielsen Box Office Star of Asia Award, Global award for best screenplay in South Asia, and the Asian Film Award for Outstanding Contribution to Asian Cinema, among others.