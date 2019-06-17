Anantnag encounter: Army Major succumbs to injury, search operation underway

SRINAGAR: An Army Major, who was injured in the Anantnag encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday, has succumbed to his injuries. Another soldier injured in the encounter is currently undergoing treatment, reported news agency ANI.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and joint security forces in Badoora area of Achabal in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. The two Army men sustained serious injuries in the encounter.

At least one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, whose body has been recovered. Two-three terrorists are believed to be still holed up in the area. The encounter is underway, reports added.

The joint operation is being conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation today morning after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area from credible sources, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The encounter comes after five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on June 12.