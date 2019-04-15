close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Cross-LoC bus service resumes in Kashmir

The bus service was started for divided families living on either side of the LoC in divided Kashmir as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan in June 2006.

Cross-LoC bus service resumes in Kashmir
File photo

Jammu: The bus service between Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and Rawalakot in Pakistani-administered Kashmir resumed on Monday after being suspended for a week.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and travel facilitating centre in Poonch district said the cross-LoC (Line of Control) bus service was suspended last week because of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

The bus service was started for divided families living on either side of the LoC in divided Kashmir as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan in June 2006.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirLine of controlRawalkotPakistanKashmirPakistan Army
Next
Story

Farooq Abdullah hits back at PM Modi, says 'If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India'

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Deshhit: Watch how Indian politicians abuses each other from public platform for vote politics