Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in Pulwama's Tral

An encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. The gunfight is underway in Tral's Pinglish village of Pulwama district.

File photo

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. The gunfight is underway in Tral's Pinglish village of Pulwama district.

 

More details awaited

Jammu and Kashmir
