Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, 2-3 terrorists trapped by security forces

Shopian: A fierce encounter is currently underway in the Shopian district of South Kashmir where two unidentified terrorists are believed to be trapped by the security forces, said sources on Saturday.

The encounter broke out in the Chowgam village of Shopian between security forces and the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday.

Confirming the exchange of fire, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Chowgam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.” @JmuKmrPolice

A police officer present at encounter spot said, “ a joint team of security forces Police, CRPF and local Army unit, on specific input about the presence of terrorists, had the launched a cordon and search operation in the area.”

As the searching party cordoned the suspected house, an exchange of fire started, which resulted in an encounter, he added.

Sources in police said that inputs were received about the presence of two terrorists in the area, The terrorists were given opportunity to surrender but they refused to do so.

However, the actual number of terrorists trapped in the area can be known once the operation concludes, the sources said.

This is the second encounter in the last 48 hours. On Friday, the security forces claimed to have killed a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Ariwani village of Anantnag and also recovered one AK47 rifle and ammunition from the spot.

