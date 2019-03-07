हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Handwara encounter: Terrorist killed, search operations underway

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kralgund of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

Representational image

SRINAGAR: One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kralgund of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

An exchange of fire ensued after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The internet has been suspended in the area.

This comes a day after a terrorist hideout was busted on Wednesday in Kungnoo village in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

This comes following the February 14 deadly terror attack in Pulwama, and cross-border firing that ensued subsequently on various posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

