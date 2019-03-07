Handwara encounter: Terrorist killed, search operations underway

SRINAGAR: One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kralgund of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.
An exchange of fire ensued after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The internet has been suspended in the area.
This comes a day after a terrorist hideout was busted on Wednesday in Kungnoo village in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.
This comes following the February 14 deadly terror attack in Pulwama, and cross-border firing that ensued subsequently on various posts along the Line of Control (LoC).