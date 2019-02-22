J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopore

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.

This comes within a week of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack, were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district. An Army major and four security forces personnel also lost their lives in the encounter on Monday.