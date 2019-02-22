हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopore

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore.

J&amp;K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopore
Representational image
Play

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said. 

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.

This comes within a week of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack, were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district. An Army major and four security forces personnel also lost their lives in the encounter on Monday.

Tags:
EncounterTerroristsSopore
Next
Story

Sentry opens fire after noticing suspicious movement near camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Must Watch

PT50S

Pak authorities issues advisory to PoK villagers living near LoC