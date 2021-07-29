J&K ground report 2.0: Kashmir's Shopian witnesses winds of change after abrogation of Article 370

JAMMU: The political landscape in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was once infamous for stone-pelting incidents and attack on security forces, is changing fast ever since the Centre revoked Article 370 on 5th August 2019 that gave special powers to the former state.

Zee News team recently visited parts of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation as to how much Kashmir has changed in the past two years.

Shopian, Kashmir's apple bowl, became infamous for stone-pelting

Shopian is one of the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is just 60 km away from Srinagar. This district, with a population of more than 2.5 lakhs, has grabbed eyeballs for stone-pelting and terrorism-related activities.

Has anything changed at Shopian’s Jahangir Chowk?

The Zee Media team first reached Jehangir Chowk in Shopian. It was earlier infamous for stone-pelting incidents and had become a hub for anti-India activities. At one point in time, locals here were afraid of leaving their houses after 4 pm, but now the situation has changed completely. Now, people come to Shopian town fearlessly. Roam around freely, they buy essentials and go back to their homes comfortably. Many big shopping complexes have opened here in the recent past. People here are now fully aware of the central government’s welfare schemes and avail benefits from those schemes. Youth of Shopian is now engaged in managing their livelihoods by running these shops.

Shopian youths - from stone-pelting to seeking employment opportunities

Hassan, local youth and the owner of a shop, told the Zee News team that he is one of the beneficiaries of the central government's scheme. He got a loan of Rs 15 lakh, which he used for starting his shop. He is not the only one who has benefitted from the Central government schemes. Hassan has given employment to several local youths at his multi-brand store brand.

The Zee News team came met Irfan, a resident of Shopian, who wanted to become a journalist. But his family was opposed to it. His family was of the view that Kashmiris are treated badly outside J&K and so it did not allow him to pursue a journalism course. However, the Zee Media team fulfilled Irfan's wish and gave him a chance to report on the current situation in Shopian.

Improvement in situation after the abrogation of 370

Like Irfan, another youth named Sameer told Zee News that the previous governments in J&K did nothing to improve the situation in Shopian. They just looted Shopian and did nothing to bring about a change in the daily lives of locals here. However, thankfully, the situation is improving fast ever since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre. Sameer added that the central rule has ended rampant corruption in the government machinery and the crime ate has declined drastically in Shopian.

Not grenades, youths now talk about education grades

People of Shopian say that after the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the imposition of the President's rule, the mindset of local residents has also changed. The security forces, along with the local administration, are laying an important role in changing the mindset of the youths here. Now, they no longer talk about grenades, but the discussion is more about education and employment opportunities available for them. Shopian is no longer a town infamous for stone pelting since youths here are fast treading on the path of progress, education, development and peace.

