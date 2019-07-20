close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch's Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors, civilian injured

Pakistan Army on Saturday violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors at Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). A civilian was injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

J&amp;K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch&#039;s Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors, civilian injured
Representative image

SRINAGAR: Pakistan Army on Saturday violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors at Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). A civilian was injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

Live TV

The ceasefire violation comes during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's day-long visit to the state.

At around 9 am on Saturday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Tags:
ceasefire violationPakistanIndian Army
Next
Story

PSO of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's cousin shot dead in south Kashmir

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Neemuch, M.P.