J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch's Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors, civilian injured

SRINAGAR: Pakistan Army on Saturday violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Mankot sectors at Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). A civilian was injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

The ceasefire violation comes during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's day-long visit to the state.

At around 9 am on Saturday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.