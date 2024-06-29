Kashmir News: Indian Army, Punit Balan Group Unveil First Laser, Light & Sound Show in Valley

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Dagger Division, and Pir Panjal Brigade have launched a Laser, Light, and Sound Show at Boniyar to showcase Kashmir's historical and cultural heritage and military valor. The show was inaugurated as part of the Dagger Heritage Complex at Boniyar on by Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha, along with GOC Chinar Corps Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Maj. Gen. Rajesh Sethi.

Mr Punit Balan, whose organisation Punit Balan Group has made special efforts for the project, was also present.

This innovative show offers a unique experience for tourists and locals, taking them on a nostalgic journey through centuries of Kashmir’s history up to the present day. Narrated by Radio Kashmir broadcaster Talha Jehangir through the ancient Boniyar Temple, the 28-minute show covers the geological and mystic evolution of the Kashmir Valley. It highlights the various dynasties that ruled Kashmir and their cultural and religious contributions.

The show also underscores the Indian Army’s valor and sacrifices in safeguarding Kashmir from adversarial threats, ensuring peace and stability. It concludes with an optimistic vision of a future marked by peace, harmony, and development, while preserving Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage.

The Dagger Museum complements the show, showcasing the Indian Army's valor, sacrifices, and social welfare initiatives in Kashmir. The support from Punit Balan Group and the creative execution by Creative Laser Systems, Bangalore, have made this show possible.

With the anticipated widening of the Baramulla-Uri highway and the construction of a railway line to Uri, Boniyar is set to become a prominent tourist destination, drawing more visitors to this unique and enlightening experience.