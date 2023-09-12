trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661607
NewsJammu and Kashmir
RAJOURI ENCOUNTER

One Terrorist, Army Jawan Killed, Three Security Personnel Injured in Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Encounter: The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing the suspicious movement of two persons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

One Terrorist, Army Jawan Killed, Three Security Personnel Injured in Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu:  At least one terrorist was killed and an Army jawan martyred while three security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Narla area of Bambal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday. According to Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at the Narla village of Rajouri.

"One terrorist was killed and three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight," he said. However, it later emerged that one of the Army soldiers who were injured during the operation succumbed to his injuries.


 

 

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.

However, they said, both the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack along with some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties.

The cordon and search operation was extended to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding the search operation in the area was underway. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train