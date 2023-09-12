Rajouri/Jammu: At least one terrorist was killed and an Army jawan martyred while three security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Narla area of Bambal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday. According to Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at the Narla village of Rajouri.

"One terrorist was killed and three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight," he said. However, it later emerged that one of the Army soldiers who were injured during the operation succumbed to his injuries.

#WATCH | Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Narllah area of district Rajouri in Jammu



One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, and three others including one police SPO injured in the ongoing encounter.



The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.

However, they said, both the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack along with some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties.

The cordon and search operation was extended to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding the search operation in the area was underway.