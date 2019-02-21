Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch sector

SRINAGAR: Pakistan once again violated ceasefire by resorting to firing along the Line of Control in Poonch sector in early hours of Thursday.

The firing started at around 1:00 am and continued till 3 am.

According to reports, the Pakistani Army targetted residential hideouts, creating panic among locals.

This is the third instance of the Pakistan army violating ceasefire in two days.

It continued firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for two days in a row on Wednesday, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said here.

"At about 1830 hours Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district," he said.

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, the official said.