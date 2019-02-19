Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, India retaliates

Srinagar: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The ceasefire was reported at around 7 pm.

"Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by firing of small arms in Nowshera Sector in district Rajouri at about 1900 hours", PRO Defence said, adding Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers comes at a time when the country is mourning the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Despite repeated calls at Indo-Pak flag meetings for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, officials said.

Since the beginning of the new year, Pakistani troops have been regularly violating the ceasefire, especially along the LoC in Jammu division.

A few incidents of ceasefire violations were also witnessed along the International Border (IB) in January.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from PTI)