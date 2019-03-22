Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district along the Line of Control on Friday afternoon.

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling with mortars and firing small arms in the Mendhar sector at around 1545 hours. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

This comes a day after Indian Army soldier was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district Thursday morning. Twenty-four-year-old rifleman Yash Paul, a resident of Jammu's Udhampur, lost his life after Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

Border skirmishes have witnessed an increase following India's preemptive non-military air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot on February 26, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then, reported PTI.