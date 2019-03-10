Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Srinagar: Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The shelling with mortars and firing of small arms was reported at around 4:30 am.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing that stopped at around 7:30 am.

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling.

Notably, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan which escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

India's non-military, pre-emptive airstrikes came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)