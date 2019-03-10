हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The shelling with mortars and firing of small arms was reported at around 4:30 am.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch
File photo

Srinagar: Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The shelling with mortars and firing of small arms was reported at around 4:30 am.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked firing that stopped at around 7:30 am.

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling.

Notably, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan which escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

India's non-military, pre-emptive airstrikes came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir
