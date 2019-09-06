Road to development: Modi government's 50 big decisions in 30 days since abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

On 5 August 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir which gave special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. A month since the move, the Centre has ushered in a host of reforms and policies aimed at the overall development of newly-formed UTs.

As the Modi government 2.0 completes 100 days in office on Saturday, September 7, here's a quick look at the top 50 decisions taken by the centre since the repealing of the Articles 370 and 35A:

1. The Centre announces Rs 366 crore to 4483 panchayats for the development of gram panchayats.

2. Sarpanchs to receive an incentive of Rs 2500 per month and panchs Rs 1000 per month.

3. Gram Panchayats initiate the process of recruiting 2000 accountants to maintain account books.

4. The government has decided to digitally connect 634 gram panchayats and provide Internet.

5. Each district to have two digital villages.

6. Modi government to ensure the mass reach of public welfare schemes via Aadhaar.

7. All government schemes will be linked to Aadhaar.

8. Immediate push to implement PM Modi's Rs 80,000-crore development package.

9. Rs 8000 crore alloted for development schemes in the region.

10. The first phase of Jammu Ring Road to be completed by December 1, 2019.

11. Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 1632 kms road built in Jammu and Kashmir.

12. Construction of Industrial Bio-Technology Parks underway in Kathua and Handwara.

13. Groundwork to provide 24/7 drinking water through pipes to 15 lakh homes underway.

14. Greenlight to survey of the rail link between Baramula to Kupwara.

15. Two big IT parks, set up across 5 lakh sq ft land, to come up in Jammu and Kashmir.

16. Work begins on the target of generating 2500 MW of power in Jammu and Kashmir.

17. Underground electrical cabling work begins in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop and Sonmarg.

18. Srinagar and other major cities to get cooking gas via pipes.

19. Construction of AIIMS in Awantipora and Vijay Pur underway. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the same in February 2019.

20. Number of MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir increased from 400 to 900.

21. Cancer institute to be built in Srinagar at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

22. Nearly 50,000 homes and satellite towns to be developed in Srinagar and Jammu.

23. Srinagar to get metro rail services, which will be operational from 2024.

24. Greater Srinagar Master Plan 2035 prepared.

25. Construction of 15,334 houses approved under PM Urban Housing Scheme in Kashmir.

26. 40,000 people included in Old Age Pension, Widow Pension schemes.

27. A total of 66 villages included in the list of Backward Areas.

28. Twenty thousand new homes approved for policemen.

29. 85,000 farmers registered under PM crop insurance scheme.

30. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for meritorious students with disabilities.

31. Financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakhs for refugees.

32. A total of 55,544 laborers registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana.

33. Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee to be constituted in every district of J&K.

34. Process of making 43000 teachers permanent under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has begun.

35. Honorarium of Anganwadi workers increased from Rs 3600 to Rs 4100.

36. 50,000 new jobs generated for the youth of J&K.

37. Mega Investor Summit to be held in Srinagar in November 2019.

38. Single Window System for investors and entrepreneurs.

39. Focus on beautification of Srinagar's Dal Lake.

40. Two wildlife Sanctuary proposed at Tral and Kishanganga.

41. Plastic ban.

42. To promote tourism, Phase 1 of Gulmarg Master Plan 2032 approved. The phase 2 plan will be completed by this year.

43. New tourist places to be developed in Leh and Kargil.

44. Twelve new trekking routes being developed to promote eco-tourism.

45. Rs 250 crore fund allotted to push sports infrastructure.

46. Each Panchayat to have a playground.

47. Football tournament to be organised in the UTs.

48. Srinagar and Jammu to get public gyms.

49. One thousand medical officers to be inducted in the UT.

50. Interviews for all Class-4 grade jobs to be ended.