Schools re-open in Kashmir Valley after nearly 32 months; students and parents excited

SRINAGAR: After nearly 32 months, schools will again reopen across Kashmir Valley from Wednesday (March 2, 2022) from classes 6 to 12th. First, it was due to security reasons, then the Covid-19 epidemic that kept kids away from the schools in the Valley.

Syed Kasim a class 10th student along with his two brothers Syed Aasim and Syed Hamas remained busy the whole day preparing themselves to attend the school after a long interval.

They were seen arranging their school bags and uniforms and making their shining hard their black shoes. The joy of meeting old friends and teachers can be easily seen on their faces.

Kasim said, "It's really a joy for me. I have attended school when I was in 8th standard and now am in class 10th. I am excited to meet my friends and teachers. It's altogether a different experience to study in school class rather in a home attending the online class."

His younger brother Syed Aasim said, "I have so much to share with friends. I missed them a lot, hope schools will now remain open all year." The youngest 10-year-old Syed Hamas said, "When I last attended the school, I was in the junior building. Now, I am grown up and will attend classes in the senior building. I was waiting since long for schools to open because studying in the senior building is something different.”

The order to reopen all schools was issued by the J&K State Disaster Management Committee after reviewing the Covid situation in the region. Not only kids but parents too seem happy.

"It's a huge relief. I just can't believe schools will be reopening in Kashmir and our children will be back in classes," said a parent. Soon after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019, the schools were shut citing security situation. Then they were again closed after the Covid outbreak.

However, colleges and universities partially resumed classes last year, but schools were not allowed to open due to the second Covid wave. In March 2020, schools in Kashmir opened after winter vaccination but were closed after one week. Similarly, in 2021 March, offline activities in schools happened just for one week.

Now, as the covid pandemic chain is broken and the regular positive cases ratio is below 50 in Kashmir, the students hope that schools will remain open for the full session. For the first few weeks, it is not necessary for all students to come in uniform, the students can come in casual dress for 14 days till they arrange uniform.

Some schools have even decided to celebrate the first week as a "week of joy" and many programs will be conducted during this week in schools to entertain the students.

