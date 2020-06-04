Terrorist killed by security forces in J&K's Rajouri, encounter underway

Jammu: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday. According to sources, the Army and J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there.

One of them was reportedly killed by the security forces after the hiding terrorists opened fire.

As per the reports, two-three terrorists are still believed to be trapped in the area and the encounter is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, one civilian was injured after a police party was attacked by terrorists in south Kashmir`s Kulgam.

"One civilian injured after terrorists attacked a police party at Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The injured civilian was identified as Imitiyaz Ahmed who had sustained a bullet wound in his chest. Being in critical condition, the injured civilian was shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.