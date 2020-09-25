Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party in South Kashmir; area cordoned off, search underway

Shopian: A group of unidentified terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol party deployed in South Kashmir`s mini secretariat on Friday.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported so far.

After the attack on the CRPF patrol party, the entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched.

Additional reinforcement has also been rushed to the attack site.

On Thursday morning, a CRPF personnel succumbed to injuries sustained after terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ASI rank officer was admitted to the 92 Army Base hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.