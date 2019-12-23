Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested three terrorist associates with links to banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terrorists have been identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray both residents of Waripora Kulgam and Shahid Nazir Wani resident of Kutpura Shopian.

The police recovered incriminating material from their possession. All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

As per police records, the terrorists were involved in providing logistic support and assistance to the JeM terrorists operating in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

A case under the relevant section of law has been registered in the matter and further investigation is going on.