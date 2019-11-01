Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 13 seats voting in phase I

NEW DELHI: Polling will be held in 13 seats in the first phase of assembly elections 2019 in six districts of Jharkhand which include Chatra, Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar, Palamu, Daltonganj and Garhwa.

The notification for the first phase of assembly election will be issued on November 6 and the last date for filing nomination will be Nov 13. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is Nov 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 16.

Polling for the first phase will take place on November 30 while the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

PHASE-I: District/Assembly constituency (13 seats)

1. Chatra:27-Chatra (SC)

2.Gumla: 68-Gumla (ST); 69-Bishunpur (ST)

3. Lohardaga: 72-Lohardaga (ST)

4.Latehar: 73-Manika (ST); 74-Latehar (SC)

5. Palamu: 75-Panki; 76-Daltonganj; 77-Bishrampur; 78-Chhatarpur (SC); 79-Hussainabad

6. Garhwa: 80-Garhwa; 81-Bhawanathpur