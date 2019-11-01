Jharkhand assembly election 2019: List of 20 seats voting in phase IV

NEW DELHI: The fourth phase of assembly election 2019 in Jharkhand will witness polling in four districts of the state including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

The notification for the fourth phase of assembly election will be issued on November 22 and the last date for filing nomination will be November 29. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is November 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be December 2.

While the polling for the second phase will take place on December 16, the counting will take place on December 23.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Jharkhand which will be held in five phases.

PHASE-IV: District/Assembly constituency (15 seats)

1. Deoghar: 13-Madhupur; 15-Deoghar (SC)

2. Giridih: 29-Bagodar; 30-Jamua (SC); 31-Gandey; 32-Giridih; 33-Dumri

3. Bokaro: 36-Bokaro; 37-Chandankiyari (SC)

4. Dhanbad: 38-Sindri; 39-Nirsa; 40-Dhanbad; 41-Jharia; 42-Tundi; 43-Baghmara