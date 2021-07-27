DMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Director (Operations) post in Delhi metro, get salary up to Rs 3,40,000

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited applications for a Director (Operations) post, where the selected candidate can get a salary up to Rs 3,40,000.

Number of vacancy: 01

Qualification:

The interested candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical or Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Experience:

The interested candidate should have at least ten years of experience in operation of a major rail-based urban Transportation system.

Pay Scale:

Rs 1,80,000 - Rs 3,40,000 (IDA) and other allowances, perksa and privilege.

Last date:

The interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to delhimetro.directorselection@gmail.com by 11.59 PM on August 2, 2021.

Click here to check official advertisement