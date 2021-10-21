Goa Police recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Constable and other posts, details here

New Delhi: The registration process for Police Constable (armed police), Pharmacist and other posts is ongoing in Goa Police. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

The Goa Police recruitment drive will fill 775 posts. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 8.

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Police Constable - 734 posts

Pharmacist - 6 posts

Laboratory Technician - 2 posts

Stenographer - 2 posts

Lower Division Clerk - 5 posts

Barber - 4 posts

Dhobi - 3 posts

Nursing Assistant - 3 posts

Mess Servant - 14 posts

Sweeper - 2 posts

Goa Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other documents at the counter opened at the Police Headquarter, Panaji Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Police Station and Vasco Police Station.

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Application fees

For General Category, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. For SC/ST/EWS/OBC and Ex-Serviceman category candidates, Rs 100 is to be paid as application fee.

