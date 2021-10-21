DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 116 Apprentice posts, check details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official RAC website at https://rac.gov.in.

The application process will commence on November 1 and end on November 15, 2021. The recruitment drive is to fill 116 Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade Apprentice vacacies in Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier laboratory of DRDO. As per the official notification, “No. of vacancies mentioned above are only indicative and may change at a later stage depending on the final assessment of eligible applications received.”

Candidates can check the eligibility, age limit and other details on the official DRDO notification HERE.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Percentage of marks at essential qualification level. Personal Interview through Video Conferencing (Virtual) mode will be held for shortlisted candidates.

It is to be noted that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.

All information regarding Written Test/Interview, Call letters, etc. will be available through the website only. ITR will not furnish any hardcopy of Written Test/Interview Call letters. Responsibility of receiving, downloading and printing of Admit Card / Call Letter shall be that of the candidate, the notification added.

