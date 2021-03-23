HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for Range Forest Officer posts on hppsc.hp.gov.in

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Tuesday (March 23) invited applications for recruitment of Range Forest Officer positions.

A total of 45 vacancies have been notified. Selected candidates will be appointed at Class-II (Gazetted) on contract basis in the Department of Forests.

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online on the official website of HPPSC on hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 19, 2021 (11:59 pm).

The benefit of reservation will be admissible only to the candidates, who are bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh in respect of categories, such as SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen etc.

Age Limit for HPPSC Range Forest Officer posts:

A candidate must be from 21 to 31 years as on January 1, 2021.

However, the upper age limit for direct recruitment shall be 42 years for the candidates already in service of the government including those who have been appointed on adhoc or on contract basis.

Essential Qualification:

A candidate must possess Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University.

Salary for HPPSC Range Forest Officer posts:

Pay band: Rs 10300 - 34800 + Rs 4800 (G.P.)

Fixed contractual amount Rs 15100 per month

Pattern of exam for HPPSC Recruitment 2021:

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted to be called for the written examination by subjecting them to a screening test (objective type) of two hours duration. In the objective type screening test, there will be 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each.

