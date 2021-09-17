हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF AFCAT 2021

IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021 declared, check scores at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2021: The recruitment drive will fill up to 334 vacancies in the organization. 

Representational image

New Delhi:  Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday (September 17) announced the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 2) 2021 results. Candidates can check their scores on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 2021 exam was held on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up to 334 vacancies in the organization. 

IAF AFCAT 2021 results: How to check

1. Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

2. On the home page, click on IAF AFCAT Result 2021 link 

3.  Enter you log in credentials to access your result

4. The result will appear on the screen.

5. Check and download the result 

6. Take a printout of the result for future references 

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Those selected will then be recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

The selected candidates will be required to serve a training period, the duration of which will be 74 weeks for the flying and technical branch and 52 weeks for non-tech branches. The training will kickstart in the first week of July 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academu Dundigal (Hyderabad). 

