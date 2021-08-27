IAF Recruitment: Apply for 282 posts, check important dates, eligibility, salary and other details

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force is inviting applications from candidates for the recruitment to Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at various Air Force Stations and Units. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated between August 7 to 13, 2021.

This IAF recruitment 2021 drive is seeking to fill vacancy for 282 posts of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter, and other posts of Civilian category. Also read | Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for THESE posts, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Group C Civilian – 282 Posts

*HQ Maintenance Command – 153 Posts

*HQ Eastern Air Command – 32 Posts

*HQ South Western Air Command -11 Posts

*Independent Units – 1 Post

*Cook (Ordinary Grade)- 5 Posts

*Mess Staff – 9 Posts

*Multi Tasking Staff – 18 Posts

*Housekeeping Staff – 15 Posts

*Hindi Typist – 3 Posts

*Lower Division Clerk – 10 Posts

*Store Keeper – 3 Posts

*Carpenter – 3 Posts

*Painter – 1 Post

*Suptd (Store) – 5 Posts

*Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver – 3 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: See Important Dates

The last date to application is September 6 which is 30 days from the date of advertisement published in newspapers dated August 7 -13, 2021.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Check educational qualification

*Superintendent – Graduate from a recognized University.

*LDC – 12th class from a recognized board.

*Store Keeper – 12th class or equivalent.

*Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

*Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, Housekeeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – 10th passed from a recognized Board.

*Hindi Typist – 12th passed from a recognized Board.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates between ages 18 to 25 years can apply. There are certain age relaxation: 03 years for OBC, 05 years for SC / ST and 10 years for Physically Handicapped.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: How to apply

- Eligible candidates can apply to any of the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications.

- Application as per prescribed format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.

- Application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested),

- Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English / Hindi.

- Separate application for each post should be forwarded.

- Applications sent through registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (till September 6, 2021) from the date of advertisement published in newspaper.