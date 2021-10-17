हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Technician and other posts, check details here

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill up to 95 vacancies in the premier institute. 

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Technician and other posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: IIT Kanpur is hiring for various vacancies in junior technician, junior technical superintendent, assistant registrar and other posts. Candidates can apply on the IIT Kanpur recruitment portal at oag.iitk.ac.in/Oa_Rec_Pg/. 

The recruitment drive will fill up to 95 vacancies in the engineering institute. The last date to submit the application forms is November 16.

Vacancy details:

Deputy Registrar: 3 posts

Assistant Registrar: 9 posts

Hindi officer: 1 post

Students’ counselor: 1 post

Junior technical superintendent: 12 posts

Junior Superintendent: 15 posts

Physical training instructor: 4 posts

Junior technician: 17 posts

Junior assistant: 31 posts

Driver: 1 post

To check eligibility criteria and other details, candidates are advised to read the official notification. 

Application fees:

Candidates have to submit Rs 500 for group A posts and Rs 200 for group B and C posts. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD categories are exempted from paying application fees. Female candidates are also not required to pay the application fees. 

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for a written test along with the presentation in front of an expert panel. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. 

