UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Academic Consultant post on ugc.ac.in/jobs, earn up to Rs 80,000

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Academic Consultant. Interested candidates can apply on the official UGC website at ugc.ac.in/jobs.

The last date to apply for the post is October 31, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 1 Academic Consultant vacancy in UGC on a contract basis.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a first-class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.

Salary:

The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary between Rs 70,000 to 80,000.

Selection procedure:

Candidate will be hired on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

The probation period for this post is at least six months which can be extended on the basis of performance review. Moreover, UGC reserves the right to end the contract at any time without citing any reason.

Notedly, the number of positions can also vary and UGC might not fill the post without assigning any reason. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, the commission said.

