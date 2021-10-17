हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC Recruitment

UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Academic Consultant post on ugc.ac.in/jobs, earn up to Rs 80,000

UGC Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for the post is October 31, 2021. 

UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Academic Consultant post on ugc.ac.in/jobs, earn up to Rs 80,000
Representational image

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Academic Consultant. Interested candidates can apply on the official UGC website at ugc.ac.in/jobs. 

The last date to apply for the post is October 31, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 1 Academic Consultant vacancy in UGC on a contract basis. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a first-class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 35 years. 

Salary: 

The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary between Rs 70,000 to 80,000. 

Selection procedure:

Candidate will be hired on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

The probation period for this post is at least six months which can be extended on the basis of performance review. Moreover, UGC reserves the right to end the contract at any time without citing any reason.

Notedly, the number of positions can also vary and UGC might not fill the post without assigning any reason. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, the commission said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UGC RecruitmentUGC Recruitment 2021UGCUniversity Grants Commission
Next
Story

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Over 250 Assistant Professor vacancies announced at du.ac.in, check details

Must Watch

PT15M9S

NCB Vs NCP: Why politics in the fight against drugs?