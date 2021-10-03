हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Delhi Postal Circle invites application for 221 vacancies on Indiapost.gov.in, details here

Candidates can apply online at the official website- Indiapost.gov.in till November 12, 2021. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Delhi Postal Circle invites application for 221 vacancies on Indiapost.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General has released notification for Postal Assistant, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff positions under sports quota. This recruitment drive will fill up over 220 posts in Delhi Circle. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode at the official website- Indiapost.gov.in. It may be noted that the last day to apply for the position is November 12, 2021. 

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant - 72 Posts
  • Postman - 90 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 59 Posts

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Selection and eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 60% marks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. 

Direct link to apply online

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Read notification here

Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 12 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

