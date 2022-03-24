हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army recruitment

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check how to apply

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check how to apply
Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Army has released several vacancies to hire for several Short Service Commission (SSC) posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before April 6, 2022.

The course will begin in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 191 vacancies in the Indian Army. Notably, applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army, the official notification read. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

SSC Tech Men 59th course - 175 posts

SSC Tech Women 30th Course - 14 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel - 2 posts 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For SSC (Tech)- 59 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 30 Women: 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only: SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- Upper age limit of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then ‘Registration’ (if not already registered).

3. Fill the form and submit 

4. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

ALSO READDRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Apprentice posts, check details here

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Army recruitmentIndian Army Recruitment 2022Indian Army
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Apprentice posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M57S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Mar 24, 2022