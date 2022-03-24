Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check how to apply

New Delhi: Indian Army has released several vacancies to hire for several Short Service Commission (SSC) posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before April 6, 2022.

The course will begin in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 191 vacancies in the Indian Army. Notably, applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army, the official notification read.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

SSC Tech Men 59th course - 175 posts

SSC Tech Women 30th Course - 14 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel - 2 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For SSC (Tech)- 59 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 30 Women: 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only: SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- Upper age limit of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then ‘Registration’ (if not already registered).

3. Fill the form and submit

4. Download and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

