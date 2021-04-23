हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2000 AA and SSR posts, check eligibility and other details

The interested candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2000 AA and SSR posts, check eligibility and other details
Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications for the posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). The application process will commence on April 26 and will last till May 5, 2021.

The interested candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. To apply, candidates can enter their registered Email Id and fill the form on the official website by clicking on the tab “Current Opportunities”. 

Indian Navy has opened applications for 500 Posts of Artificer Apprentice and 2000 Posts Senior Secondary Recruits. 

Eligibility criteria for AA- 

Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Government of India.

Eligibility criteria for SSR-

Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Government of India.

Only those born between February 1, 2001, to July 31, 2004 can apply for the aforementioned posts. 

Keeping in mind the pandemic, approximately 10000 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. "The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner," the official notification read. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian NavyIndian Navy Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Indian Army postpones recruitment exams, rallies due to COVID pandemic

Must Watch

PT14M31S

DNA: PM Modi expresses displeasure at Delhi CM Kejriwal during live meeting