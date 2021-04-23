Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2000 AA and SSR posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications for the posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). The application process will commence on April 26 and will last till May 5, 2021.

The interested candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. To apply, candidates can enter their registered Email Id and fill the form on the official website by clicking on the tab “Current Opportunities”.

Indian Navy has opened applications for 500 Posts of Artificer Apprentice and 2000 Posts Senior Secondary Recruits.

Eligibility criteria for AA-

Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Government of India.

Eligibility criteria for SSR-

Candidates should be qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Government of India.

Only those born between February 1, 2001, to July 31, 2004 can apply for the aforementioned posts.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, approximately 10000 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. "The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner," the official notification read.

