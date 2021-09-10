Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers. The notification is for SSC Officers in various entries June 2022 at 22 Course. The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that the last date to apply for the recruitment is October 5, 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for online application submission: September 21, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: October 05, 2021

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: SSC Officer (Executive, Technical Branch and Education Branch) for June 2022 at 21 Course

No. of Vacancy: 181

Pay Scale: 56100 - 110700/- Level – 10

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Branch/ Cadre wise details

Executive Branch

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre: 45

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 04

SSC Observer: 08

SSC Pilot: 15

SSC Logistics: 18

Technical Branch

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 27

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 34

Naval Architect (NA): 12

Education Branch

SSC Education: 18

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Branch: BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline.

Age Limit: 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003

Technical Branch: BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline.

SSC Education: M.Sc. with Physics/Maths in B.Sc with BE/B.Tech in relevant Discipline OR M.A. in History.

Age Limit: 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jul 2001

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in from September 21, 2021, to October 05, 2021.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on an SSB interview.

