BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Apprentice posts at hwr.bhel.com, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Haridwar has invited applications for 61 posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website- hwr.bhel.com.
The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is today (September 10, 2021).
BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates
- Starting Date for online application submission: August 28, 2021
- Last Date for online application submission: September 10, 2021
- Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: September 18, 2021
- Date of Selection List: November 24, 2021
- Joining Date: December 08 to 14, 2021
BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details
Post: Graduate Apprentice
No. of Recruitment: 36
Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)
Post: Technician Apprentice
No. of Recruitment: 25
Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification
BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant Branch/Discipline.
Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in the relevant Branch/Discipline.
BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
The candidates can apply online through the official website hwr.bhel.com August 28, 2021 to September 10, 2021 candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Deputy Director (HR), Room No.-29, HRA Department, Main Admin Building HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, Uttarakhand, India on or before September 18, 2021.