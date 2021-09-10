BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Apprentice posts at hwr.bhel.com, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Haridwar has invited applications for 61 posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website- hwr.bhel.com.

The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is today (September 10, 2021).

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for online application submission: August 28, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 10, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: September 18, 2021

Date of Selection List: November 24, 2021

Joining Date: December 08 to 14, 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

Post: Graduate Apprentice

No. of Recruitment: 36

Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Technician Apprentice

No. of Recruitment: 25

Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant Branch/Discipline.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in the relevant Branch/Discipline.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website hwr.bhel.com August 28, 2021 to September 10, 2021 candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Deputy Director (HR), Room No.-29, HRA Department, Main Admin Building HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, Uttarakhand, India on or before September 18, 2021.

