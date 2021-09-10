हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BHEL Recruitment

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Apprentice posts at hwr.bhel.com, details here

The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website- hwr.bhel.com. 

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Apprentice posts at hwr.bhel.com, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Haridwar has invited applications for 61 posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website- hwr.bhel.com. 

The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is today (September 10, 2021). 

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting Date for online application submission: August 28, 2021
  • Last Date for online application submission: September 10, 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: September 18, 2021
  • Date of Selection List: November 24, 2021
  • Joining Date: December 08 to 14, 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details                   

Post: Graduate Apprentice

No. of Recruitment: 36 

Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Technician Apprentice

No. of Recruitment: 25 

Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant Branch/Discipline. 

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in the relevant Branch/Discipline.           

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website hwr.bhel.com August 28, 2021 to September 10, 2021 candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Deputy Director (HR), Room No.-29, HRA Department, Main Admin Building HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, Uttarakhand, India on or before September 18, 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BHEL RecruitmentBHEL Recruitment 2021Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)Government jobssarkari naukriJobs in Indiajob alert
Next
Story

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Engineer and Supervisor posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT6M48S

India's action plan to deal with Taliban tension