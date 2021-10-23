JK Police recruitment 2021: JKSSB notifies bumper vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts, details here

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications to hire for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Interested candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website on jkssb.nic.in.

The application process will commence on November 10 and last till December 10. The recruitment drive will fill 800 SI vacancies in the J&K Police under the Home Department of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

The lower age limit is 18 years while the maximum age should be 28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Physical Standard Test (PST):

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum)

ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded)

iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

For Females:

Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

Vacancy details:

OM - 400

SC - 64

ST - 80

OSC - 32

ALC/IB - 32

RBA - 80

PSP - 32

EWS - 80

J&K Police SI salary:

Level 6C (Rs 35,700- 1,13,100 )

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Only those who qualify PST will be eligible to appear for PET.

Application fees:

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 550. For candidates from SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 400.

