हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JK Police recruitment

JK Police recruitment 2021: JKSSB notifies bumper vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts, details here

JK Police recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply for the post of SI at the official website on jkssb.nic.in. 

JK Police recruitment 2021: JKSSB notifies bumper vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications to hire for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Interested candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website on jkssb.nic.in. 

The application process will commence on November 10 and last till December 10. The recruitment drive will fill 800 SI vacancies in the J&K Police under the Home Department of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

The lower age limit is 18 years while the maximum age should be 28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Physical Standard Test (PST):

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum)

ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded)

iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

For Females:

Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

Vacancy details:

OM - 400

SC - 64

ST - 80

OSC - 32

ALC/IB - 32

RBA - 80

PSP - 32

EWS - 80

J&K Police SI salary:

Level 6C (Rs 35,700- 1,13,100 )

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Only those who qualify PST will be eligible to appear for PET.

Application fees:

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 550. For candidates from SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 400.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JK Police recruitmentJKSSBJ&K policeJammu and Kashmir PoliceJammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board
Next
Story

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 88 vacancies for Trainee and Project Engineer at bel-india.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M54S

Home Minister Amit Shah on his first Jammu-Kashmir visit after Article 370's abrogation