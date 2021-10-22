हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NFL Recruitment

NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 183 non-executive posts, details here

NFL Recruitment 2021 drive will fill a total of 183 Non Executive (Worker) level vacancies across NFL's various units and plants.

NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 183 non-executive posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications for non-executive posts. Candidates can apply on the official NFL website at www.nationalfertilizers.com

The last date to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 183 Non Executive (Worker) level vacancies across NFL's various units and plants.

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Production) - 87

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Instrumentation) - 15

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Electrical) - 7

Loco Attendant Gr II - 04

Loco Attendant Gr III - 19

Attendant Grade I(Mechanical/Mechanical Fitter/Electrical) - 36

Marketing Representative - 15

Salary details:

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 : - Rs. 23000- 56500

Loco Attendant Gr II : - Rs.23000- 56500

Loco Attendant Gr III : - Rs. 21500- 52000

Attendant Grade I (Mechanical/Mechanical Fitter/Electrical) : - Rs. 21500- 52000

Marketing Representative : - Rs. 24000-67000

Selection process:

For Non - Executive (Worker) level posts, there will be no interview. The selection of the candidates for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained in online test and subject to verification of certificates/testimonials etc. "However, NFL reserves a right to conduct a Skill (Trade) Test for any or all posts notified vide this advertisement at any Unit/Plant of NFL for the purpose of short-listing candidates for the post applied which will be qualifying in nature," the official notification read. 

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details on the NFL website. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NFL RecruitmentNFL Recruitment 2021NFLNational Fertilizers Limited
Next
Story

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Officer posts on aiimsexams.org, details here

Must Watch

PT7M31S

What did the doctors say on PM Modi's address