India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for Class 10th pass outs, over 580 vacancies out, check details
File photo

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has issued a job notification for posts in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Over 581 vacancies for Cycle 3 has been released. interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in. 

The candidates who are interested and fullfill the above mentioned criterias can apply for the posts through the official website- https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline

The last date of registration for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 is September 22, 2021, the registration began August 23, 2021. The applicants need to note that the selected candidates will be recruited for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. The last date to apply is September 22 2021. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy 

GDS – 581 Posts

  • UR – 317
  • EWS – 57
  • OBC – 78
  • PWD-B – 6
  • PWD-C – 7
  • PWD-DE – 2
  • SC – 99
  • ST – 15

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Locations

  • Almora
  • Chamoli
  • Dehradun
  • Nainital
  • Pauri
  • Pithoragarh
  • RMS DN DIVISION
  • Tehri 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Criteria

Candidates must have completed matriculation or class 10 from a recognised board and must be fluent in the local language. Additionally, the applicants should have basic knowledge of computers and know cycling.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years as of August 23, 2021.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Those selected will get monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.

  • BPM – Rs.12,000/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-
  • BPM – Rs.14,500/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

