IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 480 Trade Apprentices posts, check complete details

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting for 480 posts to Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices across several states in India. As per an official notification posts are vacant in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Interested candidates can apply for the job by visiting the company’s official website iocl.com. The application process commenced on August 13 and the last date to apply is August 28 till 5 pm.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

Also read: AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for various posts, check salary, age criteria and other details

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the link on the Career page of iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices'in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1.

After filling the application form, other details like candidates photo, signature and other relevant documents will have to be uploaded to complete the process.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Test. The test will be conducted with objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option. The Written Test will be held at Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bangalore on September 19, 2021.

Also read: IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 282 civilian posts, check salary, age and other details here

Live TV