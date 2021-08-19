IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 282 civilian posts, check salary, age and other details here

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is recruiting to fill a total of 282 vacancies for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter, and other posts in Group C Civilian category.

Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of being advertised, it said in a notification. Applications sent through registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (till September 7, 2021).

Check details on the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other important details.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: List of posts vacant

*HQ Maintenance Command – 153 Posts

*HQ Eastern Air Command – 32 Posts

*HQ South Western Air Command -11 Posts

*Independent Units – 1 Post

*Cook (Ordinary Grade)- 5 Posts

*Mess Staff – 9 Posts

*Multi Tasking Staff – 18 Posts

*Housekeeping Staff – 15 Posts

*Hindi Typist – 3 Posts

*Lower Division Clerk – 10 Posts

*Store Keeper – 3 Posts

*Carpenter – 3 Posts

*Painter – 1 Post

*Suptd (Store) – 5 Posts

*Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver – 3 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Should be aged between 18 to 25 years

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

*Superintendent – Graduate from a recognized University.

*LDC – 12th class from a recognized board.

*Store Keeper – 12th class or equivalent.

*Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

*Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, Housekeeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – 10th passed from a recognized Board.

*Hindi Typist – 12th passed from a recognized Board.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported documents will be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.