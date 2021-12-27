JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 956 vacancies at jssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates through Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021.

The commission is looking to fill 956 vacancies of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the commission, jssc.nic.in.

It may be noted that the candidates can apply online for Jharkhand JGGLCCE Exam 2022 from 15 January 2022 and the last date for submitting application is 14 February 2022. Individuals can pay the fee latest by 16 February 2022.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: 15 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022

Last Date for Submitting Application Fee - 16 February 2022

Last Date for Uploading Photo & Signature - 16 February 2022

Dates for Correction in Application Form: 19 February 2022 at 11:00 AM to 21 February 2022

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total No. of Vacancies- 956 Posts

Assistant Branch Officer - 384

Jr Secretariat Asst - 322

Block Supply Officer - 245

Planning Assistant - 05

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-

Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-

Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-

Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed a Graduation from a recognized university.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years

Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years

Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission- jssc.nic.in, from 15 January 2022 to 14 February 2022.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC/ ST Candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs. 250/-

Other - Rs. 1000/-

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Official Notification

LINK 1

LINK 2

LINK 3

