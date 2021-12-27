JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 956 vacancies at jssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates through Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021.
The commission is looking to fill 956 vacancies of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Block Supply Officer and Planning Assistant through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the commission, jssc.nic.in.
It may be noted that the candidates can apply online for Jharkhand JGGLCCE Exam 2022 from 15 January 2022 and the last date for submitting application is 14 February 2022. Individuals can pay the fee latest by 16 February 2022.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Starting date of online application: 15 January 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 February 2022
- Last Date for Submitting Application Fee - 16 February 2022
- Last Date for Uploading Photo & Signature - 16 February 2022
- Dates for Correction in Application Form: 19 February 2022 at 11:00 AM to 21 February 2022
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Total No. of Vacancies- 956 Posts
- Assistant Branch Officer - 384
- Jr Secretariat Asst - 322
- Block Supply Officer - 245
- Planning Assistant - 05
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
- Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-
- Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-
- Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-
- Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have completed a Graduation from a recognized university.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years
- Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years
- Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years
- Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission- jssc.nic.in, from 15 January 2022 to 14 February 2022.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
SC/ ST Candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs. 250/-
Other - Rs. 1000/-