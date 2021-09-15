NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Artisan Trainee posts, check details here

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for Artisan Trainee posts. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply after reading the official notification.

The last date to submit the application form is September 21, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to 53 posts in the organization.

Vacancy details:

Artisan Trainee (Fitter) 26 Posts

Artisan Trainee (Electrician) 6 Posts

Artisan Trainee Instrument Mechanics 21 Posts

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to undertake two hours objective-type multiple-choice written examination. The test will consist of subject knowledge and aptitude test. On the basis of performance in the written test, merit list of candidates for appearing in the subsequent skill test will be released. All these shortlisted candidates will have to appear for skill test.

How to apply:

Candidates have to send the application form to Head of Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Poser Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mouda, District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104.

To check the eligibility and other details, candidates are advised to read the notification on employment news.

Meanwhile, the NTPC is also hiring for Specialist (Solar) post. The last date to apply is September 17, 2021. Read more about the post, eligibility and other details HERE.

