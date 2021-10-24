हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSSSB Recruitment

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2789 Clerk vacancies on sssb.punjab.gov.in, details here

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The last date to submit the Clerk application form is November 18, 2021 and for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts the deadline is November 15, 2021. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. 

The last date to submit the online Clerk application form is November 18, 2021 and for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts the deadline is November 15, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 2789 vacancies in PSSSB. 

Vacancy details:

Clerk – 2374 Posts

IT Clerk – 212 Posts

Accounts Clerk – 203 Posts

Age limit:

Candidates should be least 18 years of age while the maximum age limit is 37 years as of January 1, 2021. There will be certain age relaxations as per rules. 

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and typing test.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to ‘Current News’ section 

3. Click on "Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT) or Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 17 of 2021 (Clerk)."

4. A new window will open, click on your desired post link and fill the application form online

5. Pay the fees and submit

6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference 

