DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Assistant, Librarian and other posts, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications to fill Junior Assistant, Administrative Officer, Librarian and other vacancies in Bharati College. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of Bharati College on bharaticollege.du.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the posts is till November 13, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 11 Non-Teaching vacancies in Bharati College.

Vacancy details:

Administrative Officer 1 Post

Librarian 1 Post

Director, Physical Education 1 Post

OMSP (Instructor) 1 Post

Junior Assistant 3 Posts

Tabla Accompanist 1 Post

Computer Lab Attendant 1 Post

Library Attendant 2 Posts

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for written examination for all posts. The exams for all posts will be different from each other.

Application Fees:

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees while SC/ST category candidates will have to shell out Rs 250 as fees. PwBD candidates and Women applicants are exempted from application fees.

For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the notification HERE.

