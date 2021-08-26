हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last date extended to apply for 811 Head Constable posts, check salary, other details

Interested candidates can visit iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 to apply online for the job. The completely filled online application must be submitted by 11:55 pm on August 31.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last date extended to apply for 811 Head Constable posts, check salary, other details
Representational Image

New Delhi: Punjab police have extended the last date to apply for Head Constable posts till August 31. The application process had started on August 4 and the application window was previously scheduled to be closed on August 25. However, with the latest extension, candidates have now got a few more days to register.

A total of 811 vacancies have been notified, out of which 24 are reserved for candidates to be selected under sports quota.

Interested candidates can visit iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 to apply online for the job.

The completely filled online application must be submitted by 11:55 pm on August 31.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be on 18 years  as on January 1, 2021, while the maximum age limit is 28 years.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

The pay for the post of Head Constable has been fixed at Rs 25,500 at Level 4 of 7th CPC.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 – Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate from a recognised university, or its equivalent.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 – Selection process:

The recruitment will be carried out through a Computer Based Test (CBT) process followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Applications must be submitted in the online mode on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021. Candidates would be first required to fill a Registration form followed by the Application Form, which in turn would be linked to the fee payment gateway.

