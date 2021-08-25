OIL Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited announces 535 vacancies for Electrician, Mechanic, other trades, check salary

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced vacancies for the recruitment of candidates for various trades such as Electrician, Fitter, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Machinist, Mechanic Diesel, etc.

A total of 535 vacancies have been released. The selected candidates will be posted in the company’s production and exploration areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Interested candidates can apply for the jobs through the company’s official website on oil-india.com. They will have to apply online only through the link on the website in the careers webpage under current openings section.

The application window opened on August 24, 2021. The last date to apply is September 23 11:59 pm).

OIL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum is 30 years for candidates belonging to the General category. Age relaxations will be given as per government rules.

OIL Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

The selected candidates will be appointed on Grade III with Pay Scale of Rs 26,600.00 – Rs 90,000.

OIL Recruitment 2021 - Selection process:

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) where the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others. The test will comprise questions in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format with no negative marking.

