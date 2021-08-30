हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Recruitment 2021: MP High Court, Last date to apply for 22 vacancies of Personal Assistant

Today is the last date to apply for 22 vacancies in Madhya Pradesh High Court. Recruitment for 22 vacancies of Personal Assistant. 

Recruitment 2021: MP High Court, Last date to apply for 22 vacancies of Personal Assistant
Image credits: Twitter

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court is inviting applications for a Personal Assistant to fill 22 vacancies in the high court. Today (August 30) is the last date to apply for the post. Interested candidates can go through the official website.

 

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION!

 

MP High Court is recruiting for 22 vacancies of Personal Assistant.

 

MP High Court Recruitment: Age limit-

Candidates applying for the post must between 18 to 40 years of age.

 

MP High Court Recruitment: Application Fee-

For General category candidates- Rs 922.16

For Other categories- Rs 722.16

 

MP High Court Recruitment: Selection process-

The selection will be based on a Computer-based prelims examination followed by the mains examination.

 

MP High Court Recruitment: Steps to apply-

1. Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in.

2. Click on the recruitment tab and apply on the online link.

3. Register yourself.

4. Fill in the required details in the application form.

5. Upload the documents.

6. Pay the application fee and print the form for future purposes.    

 

