CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for 2,439 available posts in various departments. The candidates need to note that the selection will be done based on interviews. This recruitment drive is to fill positions in CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF.
Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check the official notification at the official website: crpf.gov.in. Interviews will be held from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021 for the applicants.
Additionally, applications are also invited from the retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel. Both Male and females can apply for this job who are willing to serve the nation. Before preparing for the interview candidates must check the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other details before proceeding further.
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Date of notification- August 11, 2021
Interview Date- September 13 to 15 2021
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for this must be retired personnel of CAPFs and Armed Forces.
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Age limit
The applicant should not be more than 62 years.
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- AR- 156
- BSF- 365
- CRPF- 1537
- ITBP- 130
- SSB- 251
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Documents required
Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate. The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs. Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.