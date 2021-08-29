हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check the official notification at the official website- crpf.gov.in. 

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for 2,439 available posts in various departments. The candidates need to note that the selection will be done based on interviews. This recruitment drive is to fill positions in CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF. 

Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check the official notification at the official website: crpf.gov.in. Interviews will be held from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021 for the applicants.

Additionally, applications are also invited from the retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel. Both Male and females can apply for this job who are willing to serve the nation. Before preparing for the interview candidates must check the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other details before proceeding further.

DIRECT LINK FOR NOTIFICATION

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of notification- August 11, 2021

Interview Date- September 13 to 15 2021

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 581 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak released, apply before THIS date

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this must be retired personnel of CAPFs and Armed Forces.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The applicant should not be more than 62 years.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • AR- 156
  • BSF- 365
  • CRPF- 1537
  • ITBP- 130
  • SSB- 251

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Documents required

Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate. The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs. Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CRPFITBPSSBBSFArmy recruitmentJobsGovernment jobssarkari naukriArmed forces jobsCentral Reserve Police Force
Next
Story

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 581 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak released, apply before THIS date

Must Watch

PT20M55S

Badi Bahas: Respect to Savarkar is an injustice to Nehru?