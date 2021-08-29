CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF on crpf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for 2,439 available posts in various departments. The candidates need to note that the selection will be done based on interviews. This recruitment drive is to fill positions in CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF.

Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check the official notification at the official website: crpf.gov.in. Interviews will be held from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021 for the applicants.

Additionally, applications are also invited from the retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel. Both Male and females can apply for this job who are willing to serve the nation. Before preparing for the interview candidates must check the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other details before proceeding further.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of notification- August 11, 2021

Interview Date- September 13 to 15 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this must be retired personnel of CAPFs and Armed Forces.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The applicant should not be more than 62 years.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

AR- 156

BSF- 365

CRPF- 1537

ITBP- 130

SSB- 251

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Documents required

Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate. The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs. Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.

