NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for various posts, check how to apply, salary and other details

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has notified vacancies for the posts of Assistant Officer (Finance) and Medical Specialist. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at ntpc.co.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 47 vacancies at NTPC. The application process has commenced and will last till September 2.

Eligibility criteria, salary and other details for Medical Specialist posts:

General Medicine: Candidates must have qualified MBBS with MD/DNB in General Medicine. At least one year experience after MD/DNB is required for E-4 level. For E-3 level, a fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor is eligible.

Pediatrician: Minimum one-year experience or practice is required after MD/DNB for E-4 level. For E-3 level, fresh MD/DNB qualified doctors or candidates having MBBS with PG diploma in Child Health with minimum two years of experience or practice can apply.

The candidates must be below 37 years of age.

Salary:

E3: Rs 60,000 - 1,80.000

E4: Rs 70,000 - 2.00,000

Eligibility criteria, salary and other details for Assistant Officer (Finance):

Candidates should have qualified CA or ICWA with a minimum of one year experience in the area of Accounts, Finance or Internal Audit in a reputed organization.

The candidates must be below 30 years of age.

Salary:

Rs 30,000 - 1,20,000

NTPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in

2. Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

3. On the new page, click on “Click here to view the advertisement/apply” below Advertisement No. 07/21

4. Read the notification carefully before applying

5. Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY”

6. Select the post you are applying for

7. Fill details and upload required documents

8. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application fee for future use.

