SBI

Sarkari Naukri 2022: State Bank of India releases several vacancies at sbi.co.in - Check details here

Sarkari Naukri 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to a notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited from candidates for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode is accepted. Candidates are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.
  • The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

Sarkari Naukri 2022: Check SBI Recruitment detailed notification

Candidates are advised to keep visiting SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

