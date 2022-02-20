Sarkari Naukri 2022: State Bank of India releases several vacancies at sbi.co.in - Check details here

Sarkari Naukri 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to a notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited from candidates for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)

15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1) Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021). Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode is accepted. Candidates are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.

is February 25, 2022. The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

